Detectives searching for men after dog's death at Cobb County apartments

Cobb County detectives are asking the public for help recognizing a group of men believed to be connected with an animal cruelty investigation.

Officials say their investigation began on July 30 when Cobb County Animal Services was called to the Legacy at West Cobb Apartments on the 2600 block of Favor Road.

According to investigators, the body of a dog had been found in a metal crate at the complex's dumpster. Before Animal Services could get to the scene, the dog had been removed from the cage and taken away from the property.

Detectives believe the animal had been drowned in a bathtub before the group disposed of the body.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Cobb County Police Department)

Investigators shared photos taken from surveillance footage of the men with the hope that someone could recognize them.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.