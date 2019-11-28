Desperate search for South L.A. man suffering from dementia

article

A family issued an emotional plea on Thanksgiving asking for the public’s help in locating their relative who suffers from dementia. The 62-year-old man has not been seen since he was dropped off by California Highway Patrol officers against his brother's wishes at a Torrance gas station 12 miles from his South Los Angeles home earlier this month.

Douglas James was a passenger in a car being that was driven by his twin brother, Donald on Nov. 5. His brother was arrested after he was pulled over by CHP officers on suspicion of drunk driving.

“I explained to them (the officers) very clearly that my brother had Alzheimer's and dementia, and I said to please take him home, and they said they would. And they didn't," Donald James said at a news conference last week.

However, Douglas James never made it home.

According to his family, CHP officers took Douglas and his dog, Teddy Bear, to an ARCO gas station in Torrance located 12 miles away from their South Los Angeles home.

Teddy Bear was found in the Wilmington area five days later, but his owner remained missing.

Donald James said that after his arrest, officers drove him back to the apartment he shares with his brother, but Douglas wasn't there. He said he “went looking all that night, the next morning, the next day, and I've been looking up until this day now.”

CHP officials issued a statement saying Douglas James was able to communicate clearly with the officers, who followed policy by dropping him off in a safe, public place. CHP said in light of the family's concerns, the agency is reviewing the officers' actions.

CNS contributed to this report.

