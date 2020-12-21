Design tips with celebrity designer Thom Filicia 

It’s hard to believe that it was this year when we met up with Thom Filicia at the Cathedral Antiques Show in Buckhead, at which he was one of the keynote speakers. A lot has changed since January — but Filicia says if we’ve learned anything in 2020, it’s the need to be organized at home.

"Right now, our homes, or apartments — where we live — are basically everything to us," he said. "They’re our schools, they’re our offices, they’re our gyms, they’re our restaurants, they’re our theatres. We are doing everything in our homes and more."

The celebrity interior designer says with the added stress (and clutter) of the holidays, being organized at home is key.

"I think one of the most important things is really keeping yourself organized. And really thinking about how to make your holidays cohabitate with all of the things that your home has now become. And one of the best ways to do that is really keeping yourself organized with boxes. Beautiful boxes that you can keep your work stuff in, your gym stuff in … having beautiful storage containers and boxes to keep things organized."

Filicia says the same principle applies to trays; he advises using multiple trays for various tasks (puzzles, schoolwork, office work) so that surfaces including dining room tables and coffee tables can be easily transformed.

He says another key component to interior design — one that’s often overlooked — is lighting.

"I say, ‘All you need is a dimmer and a dream,’" he says, laughing. "Everyone should really have a minimum of five layers of light in a room. Five sources of light. You want to have overhead light, you want to have mid-level lamp light, and the low light … rather than depending on one source or two sources of light to light up the whole room, everything’s working concert and you can dim it down."

