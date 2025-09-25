Woman found dead along Deshong Drive in Gwinnett County

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after an adult woman was found dead near 3000 Deshong Drive in Stone Mountain.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene Thursday and confirmed the woman had died.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released her identity or any details about what led to the killing.

Police said investigators are still collecting information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.