Homeowners, dogs escape burning house in DeKalb County

Fire crews spent Thursday morning battling a serious blaze that destroyed half a DeKalb County home.

The fire broke out shortly before 5:30 a.m. at a home on the 2000 block of Dering Circle.

Crews arrived at the single-family home to find heavy flames pouring from the building's front screened-in porch.

Firefighters quickly went to work battling the blaze and say they may have saved part of the structure thanks to their speedy response.

Thankfully, the home's two adult residents and their two dogs were alerted by smoke detectors and got out safely.

Crews remain at the scene looking for hot spots and monitoring the situation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.