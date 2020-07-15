Deputy's positive COVID-19 case leads to Athens-Clarke County judicial emergency

A Superior Court judge has declared a judicial emergency after an Athens-Clarke County deputy tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the deputy worked regularly at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse.

The positive test led Superior Court Chief Judge Eric Norris to issue an order declaring the emergency and closing the courthouse.

The courthouse will be closed until Monday, July 20 at 8 a.m. During the closure, the staff will thoroughly clean the entire area.

Officials say some of the courts will remain "minimally open" to address essential functions.

