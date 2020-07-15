Deputy's positive COVID-19 case leads to Athens-Clarke County judicial emergency
ATHENS, Ga. - A Superior Court judge has declared a judicial emergency after an Athens-Clarke County deputy tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say the deputy worked regularly at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse.
The positive test led Superior Court Chief Judge Eric Norris to issue an order declaring the emergency and closing the courthouse.
Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia
The courthouse will be closed until Monday, July 20 at 8 a.m. During the closure, the staff will thoroughly clean the entire area.
Officials say some of the courts will remain "minimally open" to address essential functions.
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.