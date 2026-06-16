Deputy shoots at stolen car in Clayton County; GBI investigating

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The Brief State agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Clayton County after a traffic stop turned violent. A driver rammed a patrol car in Forest Park before a deputy opened fire on the stolen vehicle Monday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Police found the vehicle abandoned on Southampton Road with evidence showing the unidentified driver was injured during the escape.



Authorities are searching for an injured driver who drove away from a traffic stop after a Clayton County sheriff's deputy opened fire on a stolen car Monday night.

What we know:

Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to stop a stolen car at Jonesboro Road and Conley Road in Forest Park at 11:18 p.m. Monday. The driver reversed into the front of a marked patrol car as deputies attempted to block the vehicle.

A deputy ordered the driver to stop, but the driver accelerated forward instead. The deputy fired at the car multiple times before the driver sped away from the intersection.

Authorities later found the vehicle abandoned on Southampton Road. Investigators discovered evidence inside the car showing that the driver was injured during the incident.

No deputies suffered injuries during the confrontation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent probe into the shooting.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the driver of the stolen vehicle or detailed the severity of the person's injuries.

What's next:

Once state agents complete their independent investigation, they will turn the case file over to the Clayton County District Attorney's Office for review.