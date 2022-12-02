Deputy in Cobb County Sex Offender Unit sentenced to prison on child porn charges, DOJ says

article

A former Cobb County deputy will spend five years and 10 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release after he was convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Department of Justice said 52-year-old Peter Bilardello pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography in August.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated a user on social media platform MeWe uploaded about 12 sexually explicit images of children in Marietta.

The Cobb County Police Department traced the account to Bilardello, a 17-year veteran of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Prosecutors said he worked in the Sex Offender Unit of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office where he maintained a database of registered sex offenders in the county.

Police obtained warrants to search Bilardello's phone and home to confirm the tip. Investigators found more than 300 pornographic videos depicting young children on his phone.

Police arrested Bilardello, who resigned from his position with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

"Bilardello’s actions erode the trust the public places in law enforcement officers," Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said. "I commend the Cobb County Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for their swift action in investigating these heinous crimes and stopping the spread of child pornography. Justice was served, and this sentence makes clear that no one is above the law, especially those sworn to protect and serve the public."

Bilardello has been in federal custody since his arrest.

"When a law enforcement officer breaks that trust, it reflects on all officers across this profession," Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer said. "I stand with the honorable women and men of the Cobb County Police Department, with Sheriff Owens and those who serve under his command, and with the remainder of law enforcement professionals across this nation who find acts such as these by law enforcement officers abhorrent."