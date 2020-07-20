Deputies: Woman killed in accidental shooting at Troup County home

One woman is dead after an accidental shooting at a Troup County home Sunday night, deputies say.

Officials with the Troup County Sheriff's Office say they were called to a home on the 100 block of Meadowland Trail after reports of a shooting.

When they got to the scene, deputies found 22-year-old Haley Newsom with what officials believe was a gunshot wound to her head.

Deputies attempted life-saving measures and medics airlifted her to an Atlanta hospital, but she didn't survive her injuries.

According to deputies, Newsom was shot when a 17-year-old was waving a handgun in the home's living room and the gun fired, hitting the 22-year-old victim.

The teenager was attempting to take her to a hospital when deputies found them in the driveway.

No charges have been filed in the shooting, and deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

