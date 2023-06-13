Deputies warn of stay cattle in Henry County

article

Henry County emergency workers spent Tuesday evening wrangling some cattle.

Helicopters and drones were launched in the area of Wilkerson and Rex roads after the stay cattle. Sheriff’s deputies say there is a very real concern for drivers and the public in general.

"These animals are often unpredictable and can cause serious accidents and injuries," a press release sent late Tuesday to FOX 5 reads in part.

A deputy flies a drone over a section of Henry County searching for stray cattle on June 13, 2023. (Henry County Sheriff's Office)

Meanwhile, investigators are trying to determine where the cattle came from.

Anyone who sees one of the stray cattle or may know who the owner is should call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line immediately at 678-215-3106.