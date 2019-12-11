Deputies: Video shows men rummage through cars, steal handgun

It was a bold act caught on camera. Ring doorbell video captured the moment a thief swipes a gun from an unlocked car parked in the driveway of a house in the middle of the night.

Cherokee County deputies believe someone out there can identify the two men in the very clear video. The duo is seen casually walking up to two parked cars in a driveway on Hickory Fairway Drive in the Bradshaw Farm Golf Club community just before 2 a.m.

One of the males finds a handgun in the console and off he goes. Captain Jay Baker said it’s easy to get complacent around this time of the year by leaving valuables out in plain sight or even leaving car doors unlocked. That’s what criminals are counting on.

The gun has been reported stolen and logged in the national database. As for the suspect, he faces entering auto and theft of firearm charges when caught.

Anyone with any info is urged to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.