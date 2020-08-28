Deputies targeting crime along l-85

Deputies in Coweta County say they have been targeting crime around the entrance and exits ramps of Interstate 85. It was called Operation Blue Shield and they say they recovered stolen guns and guns and a large number of felony arrests.

Operation Blue Shield was the result of citizen complaints about crime just off I-85 as well as apartment complexes. In one of the videos provided to FOX 5, deputies responded to complaints of shots regularly being fired at an apartment complex. In the video, deputies say they arrested two men and seized a couple of guns.

In fact, some of the highlights of Operation Blue Shield include 73 felony arrests, 532 traffic stops, 19 stolen guns recovered as well as two stolen cars.

Deputies say they also filed charges against a former police officer for drug possession. They say the man was still certified to be an officer but they are working to get his certification revoked because of his arrest.

Man arrested for firing shots in an apartment complex during Operation Blue Shield

Also, deputies performed the PIT maneuver on a stolen car during a high-speed chase. Deputies say they targeted areas off l-85 because the interstate often acts as a gateway to criminal activity that comes into their county. In fact, half of the people arrested during Operation Blue Shield were from outside Coweta County.

