Deputies: Suspect arrested in Newton County murder investigation

article

Deputies have arrested a suspect wanted for the murder of a Covington woman.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office confirmed with FOX 5 that they have Alex Khalil Smith, also known as "Cap," in custody as part of their investigation into the murder of 32-year-old Cassandra Arnold.

According to officials, deputies were called to the 200 block of White Birch Drive in Covington on Wednesday, July 8 at around 10:45 p.m. after a 911 call.

When they got to the scene, deputies found Arnold shot multiple multiple times at the home.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Medics rushed Arnold to a nearby hospital, but she did not survive.

Advertisement

On Monday, officials announced they had identified the suspect as Smith, saying that he was considered "armed and dangerous."

Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday morning. He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime or attempt to create a crime.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.