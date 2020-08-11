Deputies stop man from jumping over railing inside courthouse

Gwinnett County deputies stopped a man from jumping several stories inside the courthouse.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office shared photos of the incident on Facebook. Concerned deputies watched closely as a visitor appeared to be upset while leaving the courtroom following a hearing.

The distraught man attempted to jump from the second story onto the concrete floor inside the building.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies sprang into action and prevented the jumper from going over the railing.

The man wasn't hurt but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The sheriff's office praised the deputies for keeping the man safe.