Deputies: South Carolina girl missing since Memorial Day
GREENWOOD, S.C. - Deputies in South Carolina are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since Memorial Day.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has entered 14-year-old Summer Chere’ Stewart into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.
According to officials, Stewart was last seen on Monday around 6:30 p.m. in Greenwood, South Carolina.
Deputies described Stewart as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack.
If you have any information that could help officials, please call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 942-8632 or call 911.
