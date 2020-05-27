Deputies: South Carolina girl missing since Memorial Day

article

Deputies in South Carolina are searching for a teenage girl who has been missing since Memorial Day.

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office has entered 14-year-old Summer Chere’ Stewart into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

According to officials, Stewart was last seen on Monday around 6:30 p.m. in Greenwood, South Carolina.

Deputies described Stewart as 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of around 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and carrying a black backpack.

If you have any information that could help officials, please call the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 942-8632 or call 911.

