Deputies shoot, kill man after standoff in Walton County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a man was shot and killed during a standoff with Walton County Sheriff's Office deputies in a Monroe home on Friday afternoon.

The man involved was 52-year-old Ted Frank Tippy, who has ties to West Virginia and Maryland.

Investigators said Tippy, at first, refused verbal commands to put down a handgun when deputies came to a home off of Blackberry Cove Lane. Then, investigators say Tippy put the gun down.

The GBI said he made an aggressive move toward deputies when they fired at him.

The GBI said deputies attempted to render aid but Tippy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies went to the home to serve the warrant at approximately 4:50 p.m. The GBI was called to investigated just over three hours later.

