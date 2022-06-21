Deputies seek identity of theft suspect in Jackson County

article

Jackson County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a person of interest in connection to a theft on Pond Fork Church Road.

Officers say the incident occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, between 7:40 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., where multiple items were stolen from the Pond Fork Church Road area near Holly Springs Road.

At this time, further information has not been released by officials.

Flyer for a reward for the capture of a theft suspect in Jackson County from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

You can remain anonymous and contact Inv. Jason Crawford in reference to case number 2022-33920 if you have any information on the identity of the suspect.