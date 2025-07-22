Deputies searching for suspects in Troup County food mart burglary

article

Troup County deputies are searching for three men accused of breaking into a food mart.

Investigators say the break-in happened at the West Point Road Food Mart on July 14.

What we know:

Authorities shared photos taken from surveillance footage on Facebook.

In the pictures, the masked men are seen grabbing multiple items from the food mart.

Investigators described two of the men as having "slender builds" and the third as being "heavier set."

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.