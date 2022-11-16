Deputies searching for suspect in theft at Murray County gas station

article

Murray County deputies are searching for a suspect in a theft at a local gas station.

Officials with the Murray County Sheriff's Office shared surveillance photos of a man and a vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.

According to officials, the theft of lost or mislaid property happened Saturday night at a local gas station.

Deputies are now searching for the man, seen in the photos wearing a red hat, bandana, a tan, black-and white jacket, and blue jeans.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspect, call Murray County detectives at 706-695-4592 ext 302.