Deputies searching for missing elderly South Carolina man with dementia

Deputies in South Carolina have activated a Mattie's Call for an elderly man who is driving and needs his daily medication.

A Mattie's Call has been issued for 82-year-old Jerry Whitmire. (Georgia State Patrol)

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Jimmy A. Whitmire was last seen at a Shell Station in Lavonia, Georgia early Sunday morning around 3:45.

The clerk told officials that Whitmire was traveling toward Highway 17 and Royston when he left the gas station.

Officials say that Whitmire has dementia and heart issues that need daily medication.

He was last seen traveling in a silver 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 with South Carolina license T279.

If you have any information that can help deputies, please call 864-260-4444.