Deputies searching for missing 61-year-old Spalding County man

Deputies in Spalding County said they are searching for a missing 61-year-old man.

David Dewayne Green was last seen walking on Birdie Road towards the Valero gas station on Feb. 22, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Green was reported missing on Feb. 29.

Green, according to deputies, has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is described by deputies as having medium-length hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing white tennis shoes, white jeans, a blue hoodie, and a green shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Investigator J. Attaway at 770-467-5498.