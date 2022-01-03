Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Pickens County girl

article

Deputies in Pickens County are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Madison Mcelrath was last seen around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office reported.

She is described as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black jogger pants, black sweatshirt, and black glasses

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

