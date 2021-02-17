Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old Jackson County girl

article

Georgia law enforcement officer need your help finding a missing Jackson County teenager.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for 16-year-old Brianna Nicole Roberts.

Roberts was last seen at her home on Hawks Court on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m.

The missing teen is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 198 pounds.

Officials say she is possibly wearing a neon green hoodie and black pajamas.

Deputies believe she may be in the areas of Gainesville or Danielsville.

If you have any information that can help investigators locate Roberts, please call the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 706-387-6078.

