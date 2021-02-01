Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy

article

Paulding County police need your help finding a missing teenager.

Officials say 14-year-old Machi Wimberly was last seen in the area of Mein Mitchell Road in the Hollow Springs Manor subdivision.

Wimberly is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He has a thin build with a short black afro and dark brown eyes.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The missing teenager was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants.

Advertisement

If you have any information that could help locate Wimberly, please call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010 or 911.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.