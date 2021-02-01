Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old Paulding County boy
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County police need your help finding a missing teenager.
Officials say 14-year-old Machi Wimberly was last seen in the area of Mein Mitchell Road in the Hollow Springs Manor subdivision.
Wimberly is described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 150 pounds. He has a thin build with a short black afro and dark brown eyes.
The missing teenager was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweatpants.
If you have any information that could help locate Wimberly, please call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010 or 911.
