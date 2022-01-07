Expand / Collapse search
Deputies search for person who shot, killed pregnant cow at Bartow County farm

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Bartow County



(Bartow County Sheriff's Office)

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Bartow County are searching for the person who shot a pregnant cow at a farm about six miles southwest of Cartersville.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday along Lucas Road near Taylorsville.

Deputies said when they later arrived at the farm they found the bovine with two gunshot wounds.

The cow died at the scene.

Investigators would now like to speak with whoever was driving a light-colored extended cab with a light bar on the hood seen near the farm between 8:45 and 8:50 p.m.

Deputies released a surveillance photo of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6026.

