Deputies say "traumatic injury" occurred after Gainesville man crushed to death by semi-truck

Hall County Sheriff's deputies say a Gainesville man was run over and crushed to death while on the job.

Authorities say the incident occurred Friday morning at Cottrell Inc. on Candler Rd.

Upon arrival, Hall County Fire Rescue was already on the scene where they pronounced 52-year-old Thi Ngoc Hoang as deceased.

"Workers were pushing a semi-truck out of a bay at Cottrell when the victim’s foot became trapped under a wheel. He was unable to get free and as a result, he was run over by the truck and crushed," a witness told deputies.

Investigators say they determined the death as accidental.