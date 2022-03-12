'Deputies safe' after shooting involving law enforcement in Walton County

The Walton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting involving a law enforcement officer Saturday night.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office said the shooting happened on Highway 81 at Robertson Road.

No word on when the roads in the area are expected to reopen.

Authorities were called to the scene after receiving a call reporting someone using a vehicle to "ram into other vehicles near the scene."

It is unclear when the gunfire took place.

No word on if anyone has been taken into custody.

Officials confirmed no deputies were injured during the incident.

Authorities have yet to release any other details about the incident.

This story is developing.

