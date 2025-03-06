Deputies rescue duck stuck in Polk County Jail

article

Deputies in Polk County came to the rescue of an innocent duck that accidentally found herself in custody at the county jail.

Bernice the duck was spotted inside the perimeter fence at the Polk County Jail on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Jail workers were able to "detain" the feathered friend so that she wouldn't be hurt by the razor fence wire while trying to get over the fence.

"She could not tell us where she came from or how she got here, but we did notice she had an injured foot," the Polk County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "We were able to call for backup and after a lengthy standoff involving 2 agencies, we were able to take her into custody."

Bernice the duck (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Once safely secured, Polk County Animal Control bailed Bernice out and took her to get medical care.

What's next:

The duck is set to get a new home at a local farm.