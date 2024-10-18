Deputies nab suspected serial burglar mid-act in Coweta County family home

The Brief A man was caught burglarizing a house in Coweta County during a routine check by deputies. The house, belonging to a deceased family member, had been repeatedly broken into and family heirlooms stolen. The suspect, 51-year-old Anthony Scott McDill, damaged property trying to escape and eventually surrendered. McDill was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property after being caught at the scene. The sheriff’s office praised the patrol deputies for their vigilance following reports of previous burglaries.



This could be a case of excessive criminal behavior by a man accused of repeatedly burglarizing the same house. Coweta County deputies assert that this time they apprehended him during the act.

A family in Coweta County had been preserving a house that once belonged to a deceased elderly relative. Someone had consistently broken into the vacant property to steal family heirlooms. However, on this particular day, deputies carrying out a routine inspection of the house were determined to halt the ongoing burglaries.

They heard noises from inside the house as they approached.

It's one thing to commit burglary, but upon being confronted by the deputies, the suspect increased the severity of his offenses by breaking several windows in a frantic effort to flee from the encircled dwelling.

After a standoff, he acceded to the deputies' demands to surrender and exited through the front door.

The authorities apprehended 51-year-old Anthony Scott McDill and charged him with burglary and criminal damage to property.

Inside the house, it appeared McDill had arranged boxes to create a makeshift barricade for himself.

The sheriff’s office commended the persistent efforts of the patrol deputies who consistently monitored the house after being informed of the prior break-ins.