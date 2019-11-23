Deputies: Missing elderly woman found in Carroll County

A missing 82-year-old Fairfield woman has been successfully found safe and sound.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Ann Mangham drove away from Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton around 5 p.m. Friday to head back to her house in Fairfield. She hadn't gotten home Saturday her family was concerned.

Mangham had been last seen driving a 1996 blue Nissan Altima with the Georgia tag PIL6377.

Slight before noon, officials say they were able to successfully locate Mangham and she was reunited with her family.