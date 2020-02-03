Deputies: Missing elderly Georgia woman found safe

Deputies in Cherokee County said they safely located an elderly woman who was reported missing hours before. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, which was activated for her, has since been canceled.

Deputies need your help finding 75-year-old Ruby Harris. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

The Cherokee County Sheriff says 75-year-old Ruby Harris, who was last seen earlier walking near Oak Way in the Falls of Cherokee off Sixes Road, was located and is safe, but would not elaborate on details.