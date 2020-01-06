Deputies: Masked men wanted for Carroll County burglary

Deputies in Carroll County are on the lookout for several men accused of breaking into a store.

The three masked men pried open the doors to the Cafroll County convenience store. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

Officials were called to the Bowdon Road Shoppette on Burwell Road at around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2019.

According to deputies, three masked men forced the front door of the store open.

The men, who were all wearing hoodies, then got away in a newer model blue Hyundai Santa Fe.

If you have any information on the burglary, please call officials at 770-830-5916.