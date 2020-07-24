Deputies: Man arrested after parents catching him taking photos of kids at Woodstock area park

article

Deputies arrested a man after parents in a Cherokee County park complained he was taking photos of children.

Nathan Michael Haslick, 39, of Woodstock, was charged with loitering and prowling. He was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

Deputies said they received complaints from parents attending a baseball tournament at Hobgood Park off Bells Ferry Road around 11:50 a.m. Friday. The parents told deputies they saw Haslick take photos of children in the bleachers and ran off when they tried to approach him.

Other deputies in the area spotted a man run across Towne Lake Parkway from Hobgood Park into the Bentley Hills subdivision. A search of the neighborhood by deputies on foot turned up Haslick hiding behind a home. He was taken into custody without further incident.