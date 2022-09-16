Deputies looking to identify suspect in Cherokee County auto break-in

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is searching a suspect accused of breaking and entering a vehicle.

Deputies shared a photo of a man and a motorcycle asking for help identifying the suspect.

In the photo, the man is wearing a camouflage baseball hat, gray T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Officials are saying the motorcyclist is believed to be involved in an entering auto incident.

If you have any information about the man's identity, call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division at 770-928-0235.