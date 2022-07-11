Deputies: Homeowner catches suspicious man looking into Bartow County home

article

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man caught on camera suspiciously trespassing at a woman's home.

Deputies say on June 22 they were notified by the owner of a home on the 3400 block of Highway 411 NE in White Georgia who had been alerted to someone being on her property by her camera system.

While the victim initially was not worried because she had a sign on some furniture she was giving away for free, she said the man instead began looking at the home.

Officials say when the man noticed the cameras in the window he began coloring on the window with a painting or marker pen before covering the window with the sign left on the furniture.

The man left the area before the victim and deputies got to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-382-5050 ext. 6026.