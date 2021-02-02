Deputies: Coweta County man accused of beating elderly mother
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County say a 78-year old woman is in serious condition in the hospital after a savage beating by her own son.
They’ve arrested William "Billy" Neahr III and charged him with aggravated battery and exploitation of an elderly person.
Deputies say they were asked to perform a welfare check on the woman near Grantville.
They say she suffered a broken nose, vertebra, and nine broken ribs.
Deputies say more charges are possible.
