Deputies: Clayton County man accused of beating mother to death

Clayton County police have arrested a man accused of beating his mother to death.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to a home on Amberly Road in Conley Tuesday night for a domestic dispute.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found Khalil Newby sitting on the street drinking water.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Newby had visible blood on him.

When they entered the home, officers say they found the body of Newby's mother. Police say she had been beaten to death.

Detectives secured a murder warrant for Newby. He's currently in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

