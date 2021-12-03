Deputies chase man on moped in Coweta County

Coweta County deputies said a man led them on a high-speed chase riding a moped over the weekend.

Dustin Williams, 33, of Newnan, was arrested and charged fleeing to elude, driving on the wrong side of a one-way street, reckless driving, speeding, and driving with a suspended license.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said Williams made an illegal left turn on his scooter. Deputies spotted it and tried to pull him over, but instead, he hit the gas. Deputies said Williams led them on a chase with speeds reaching 35 miles an hour.

The sheriff’s office said Williams continued the pursuit for several minutes, actually at one time more than 50 miles an hour, but with the deputy close behind at all times.

Video obtained from the sheriff’s office shows Williams slow down when made a left turn, or maybe went slower to make a left turn, and then wipe out.

That began a foot chase, which for Williams did not appear to be any more successful than his scooter if fact one point the deputy running behind him is heard to say as much.

Deputies said they eventually threatened to use a Taser on him, at which point he gave up and lied down.

Williams has had his license suspended five times, including once for DUI, deputies said. He also had an active arrest warrant for probation violation for driving on a suspended license.

He was booked into the Coweta County jail.

