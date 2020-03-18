Deputies: Canton woman arrested in fatal road rage investigation

Deputies have arrested a 60-year-old Canton woman who they say fled from a dead road rage incident on Interstate 575.

On Tuesday, Investigators charged 60-year-old Carolyn Rampley with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, aggressive driving, and hit and run.

According to deputies, they believe Rampley was involved in a road rage incident with 25-year-old Jasper resident Ashley Faucet on I-575 near Ball Ground on March 13. In the incident, deputies say Rampley caused Faucet to lose control of her vehicle, leading to the accident that killed her.

Officials arrested Rampley at her home after a tip from a citizen.

Investigators with the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Traffic

Rampley is currently held in the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.