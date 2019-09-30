Deputies arrest man in connection to tool thefts

Coweta County deputies have arrested a suspected tool thief that has been targeting contractors in several south metro Atlanta communities. Justin Dewberry was arrested at an East Point fast food restaurant after deputies said they were forced to use a Taser on him.

Here is a tip for contractors. While shopping at a home improvement store lock the truck and toolbox. Investigators said Justin Dewberry is accused of targeting contractors’ vehicles and stealing their tools while they are inside shopping.

Russ Yekel said he was in Home Depot for just a short time and later discovered tools missing from his truck. When someone steals his tool and they are affecting his ability to put food on the table for his family.

“Yes, whether it’s our own truck or someone else’s, we can’t do our job without our tools,” Yekel said.

Coweta County deputies said they tracked Justin Dewberry to an Arby’s restaurant in East Point. They said they were forced to use a Taser on Dewberry when it appeared he was attempting to flee.

He is accused of numerous crimes in Coweta County, Newnan, and Fairburn according to investigators. He is also accused in the assault of a motorist and the theft of his car in Moreland.

He is facing auto theft charges in Newnan as well but mostly investigators say he targets get his hands on some tools.

Dewberry is accused of stealing about $1,400 in tools from the back of Russ Yekel’s truck. He was glad to get them back.

This is not the first time FOX 5 News has covered an arrest of Justin Dewberry. In 2015, when he was 22 years old, police in Peachtree City arrested him for a theft at a Target store. Investigators said he was on probation at the time of his latest arrest and may be sent back to prison while he is waiting for a new trial in the latest charges.

Newberry is being held in the Coweta County Jail without bond.