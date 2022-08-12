Deputies arrest man accused of shooting car with ex-girlfriend, child inside

article

Law enforcement arrested a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and child.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun, who police said opened fire on a car with his ex-girlfriend and infant child inside.

Deputies said Calhoun violated a restraining order on Aug. 9 and fled on foot. Authorities said Calhoun approached a victim the following day while she was at a park with their child. Calhoun allegedly fired several shots into her car as she tried to leave.

Authorities said Calhoun tried to flee to Alabama on a Greyhound bus on Aug. 11. Deputies in Columbus found him and arrested him.

"Thank God this young woman and her child were uninjured," Henry County Sheriff Scandrett said. "In coordination with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and other surrounding agencies, we were able to trail the suspect and safely take him into custody."

Calhoun had a weapon when he was arrested on the bus.

He faces charges of aggravated stalking, battery, robbery, obstructing a person making an emergency call, aggravated assault, theft and possession of a gun or knife during a felony.