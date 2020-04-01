Deputies: Amber Alert suspect in standoff with police, toddler safe

A suspect accused of hurting the mother of his child, killing three members of her family, then kidnapping their 2-year-old son is now in a standoff with Florida police.

Authorities issued a Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system, for the 2-year-old and the 29-year-old man Tuesday night.

It all happened at a home in the 500 block of Moreland Avenue in Bibb County around 9:22 p.m. Tuesday. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr. got into an argument with his toddler son’s mother, 30-year-old Jamila Augustine French. Deputies said at some point during the argument, Crockett took out a gun and shot French’s mother, 67-year-old Janet Samuel, and stepfather, 69-year-old James Samuel, and sister 47-year-old Lechasta Childs killing them.

French was injured in the incident, deputies said.

Caesar Zamien Lamar Crockett Jr (Bibb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, officials say they spotted the suspect in a vehicle near Interstate 75 and Fowler Avenue in Tampa. After a chase, officials say the Crockett crashed on the exit ramp.

Currenlty, officials say they have recovered the toddler and are working to arrest the suspect, who is armed and in his vehicle.

King Cane Crockett (Bibb County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

Crockett is wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

Deputies said he has family in Florida and California.

Anyone who sees Crockett or his toddler should not approach them and instead call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about the crime or has any leads on his whereabouts is urged to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.