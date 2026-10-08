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Deputies: 3 arrested after meth, fentanyl seized in Murray County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published October 8, 2026 3:53 PM EDT
Published October 8, 2026 3:53 PM EDT
article

Nearly half a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other evidence seized during recent drug investigations in Murray County. (Credit: Murray County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

    • Murray County Sheriff's deputies arrested three men following recent narcotics investigations into drug suppliers.
    • Law enforcement seized 3.5 grams of fentanyl and nearly half a pound of methamphetamine during the operation.
    • The suspects face multiple charges including methamphetamine trafficking and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - Three men face drug charges after law enforcement seized fentanyl and nearly half a pound of methamphetamine during a series of narcotics investigations, according to the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies and detectives arrested Charles Alan Richardson, Nathan Jerome Williams, and Duane Elliot Rich in connection with supplying drugs in Murray County.

During the operation, law enforcement seized 3.5 grams of fentanyl and nearly half a pound of methamphetamine, along with drug-related objects.

Richardson is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and reckless conduct pertaining to dangerous drugs.

Williams faces charges of possession of fentanyl and reckless conduct pertaining to dangerous drugs.

Rich is facing trafficking of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects and reckless conduct pertaining to dangerous drugs charges. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the exact dates or specific locations of the arrests, nor have they stated whether bond has been set for any of the three men.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Murray County Sheriff's Office.

GeorgiaCrime and Public SafetyNews