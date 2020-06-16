Deputies: 29 pounds of cocaine found during Troup County traffic stop

Troup County deputies have arrested three men after they say a traffic stop led to the discovery of dozens of pounds of cocaine.

On Saturday, June 13 at around 2 a.m., a Troup County deputy stopped a 2009 Ford F-150 on Interstate 85 for a reported traffic violation.

Officials say during the stop, the lieutenant "observed behavior consistent with criminal activity" and searched the Ford.

While searching, the law enforcement officer discovered a secret compartment that contained around 29 pounds of cocaine.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The three occupants of the vehicle, identified as Roberto Pacheco-Diaz, Jose Zarata, and Ramiro Rojas-Zarquin, have been all charged with trafficking cocaine.

All three men are held inside the Troup County Jail with no bond.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.