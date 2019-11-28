Deputies: 2 stabbed in Gordon County mobile home

Deputies in Gordon County are investigating a fight at a mobile home on Thursday afternoon.

It happened a little before 2 p.m. at a home located in the 100 block of Carter Street. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a double stabbing call after an injured man asked a neighbor to call 911.

Deputies found two people suffering from deep cuts and slashes. Both were flown to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga, one was worse than the other. Both were reportedly undergoing surgery.

Deputies secured the scene until a search warrant could be obtained. They also canvassed the neighborhood seeking possible witnesses.

Investigators said they are not looking for anyone else in this case at this time