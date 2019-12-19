Deployed military mom surprises preschool daughter with Christmas visit

A hero's welcome moments before one military mom surprises her three-year-old daughter at school.

Nadya, a preschool student at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw, happily runs into the arms of Airman 1st Class Monika Caffey, who has been stationed at Kadena Air Force Base in Okinawa, Japan for the past two years.

Everyone at the school came together to make sure the little preschooler got the surprise of her life just in time for the holidays.