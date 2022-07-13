‘Deplorable’ former Stonecrest mayor sentenced to 57 months

article



The man considered the founding father of the city of Stonecrest was sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison.

Former mayor Jason Lary already admitted stealing nearly one million dollars in COVID relief funds, money earmarked for needy businesses and churches in the South DeKalb community.

He set up dummy companies to get 25% of the money kicked back for "marketing." But no marketing was ever done.

Lary used some of the stolen money to pay off the mortgage for his Macon lake house.

Fortunately, the government was able to recover all but $119,607 of the $924,405 authorities say Lary pilfered.

"Facing perhaps the most serious economic and social disruption in a generation," argued assistant US Attorney Trevor Wilmot, "the citizens of Stonecrest deserved a dependable and honest Mayor. What they got instead was a crook."

Jason Lary had little to say after his guilty plea in January. He finally apologized for his actions before sentencing.

US District Judge Thomas Thrash called the 60-year-old's actions "absolutely deplorable."

Lary hoped Thrash would sentence him to home confinement. A parade of friends and family testified that the crimes Lary admitted committing was not the Lary they knew.

After failing to make a public apology, Lary finally made a statement to the court.

"I want to apologize to the people," he said. "I let us down."

Neighbor Chris Colvin testified on Lary's behalf.

"I've known him for over 30 years," he said outside the courtroom. "His demeanor. How he talks. The way he carries himself. He's sorry for what he's done."

Lary won't begin his 57-month sentence immediately. Thrash allowed Lary to remain free and continue his cancer treatment until the Bureau of Prisons orders him to report.