Demi Lovato gets engaged to Max Ehrich in beach proposal

Demi Lovato is engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich, Fox News reports.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer, 27, announced early Thursday on Instagram that she said "yes" to a romantic beach proposal from Ehrich, 29.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' -- something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," Lovato wrote in a caption underneath a slideshow of photos of the happy couple taken after she said "yes."

The performer then gushed about falling in love with Ehrich immediately upon meeting.

"@maxehrich -- I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too...I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all," she wrote.

Lovato credited Ehrich for "never" pressuring her to be "anything other than myself."

"And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm so honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a familiy and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"