Delta set to part ways with 800 contractors amid COVID-19 outbreak

Delta Airlines announced Saturday that the assignments for over 800 contractors, will end due to the ongoing coronavirus, according to Delta officials.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, a Delta spokesperson confirmed the decision:

"On Friday, a very tough but necessary decision was made to reduce contractor positions as Delta manages the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to its business.

AgileOne, who provides contractor work support to Delta and other companies, is working to inform more than 800 contractors that their work assignments will end at Delta but will have the opportunity to be placed within the AgileOne network.

These contractors held roles in various technical and support groups, working closely with Delta teams."

In a memo sent out Friday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in part, "Demand for travel is declining at an accelerated pace daily, driving an unprecedented revenue impact. Cancellations are rising dramatically with net bookings now negative for travel over the next four weeks. To put that in perspective, we're currently seeing more cancellations than new bookings over the next month".

The airlines latest decision comes on the heels of the announcement Monday to temporarily suspended service between Atlanta and Rome over fears of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Atlanta is not the only city affected by the airline's suspension. Seasonal service from Detroit to Rome will be delayed from its original April 1 starting date to May 1.

66 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, governor declares public health emergency

While trips from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport will continue to Rome, trips to Venice's airport will be suspended until May 20 and Venice flights postponed to May 21. The five-times weekly flight to Rome will be Delta's only flight to Italy during this period.

List of Georgia colleges, universities, public schools and churches closing

Customers affected by the suspension can go to the My Trips section of Delta's website to see their options, which could include rebooking on alternative flights, rebooking on flights after the suspension period, refunds, and more.

The airline had previously reduced the number of flights between Atlanta and Tokyo and Seoul-Incheon. All Delta flights from the U.S. to China have been suspended starting on Feb. 6 through April 30.