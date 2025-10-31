Delta to resume Tel Aviv flights from Atlanta and Boston in 2026

The Brief Delta will resume nonstop flights to Tel Aviv from Atlanta and Boston in 2026. Atlanta service starts April 15 and Boston flights begin Oct. 24, restoring U.S. gateways to Israel. The routes mark Delta’s full return to Israel following a 2023 suspension amid the Israel-Gaza war.



Delta Air Lines is restoring nonstop service to Tel Aviv from both Atlanta and Boston, expanding its trans-Atlantic network and reaffirming its commitment to global connectivity.

What we know:

The Atlanta-to-Tel Aviv route will begin April 15, 2026, operating three times a week on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays aboard the Airbus A350-900. Daily flights from Boston will follow on October 24, 2026, using the Airbus A330-900neo.

Both aircraft will feature Delta’s signature onboard experiences, including Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating.

The airline said the new routes restore two major U.S. gateways to Israel, complementing its resumed service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The backstory:

Atlanta-based Delta suspended its Tel Aviv service in October 2023 amid the Israel and Gaza war.

The airline later announced a phased return, resuming daily New York-JFK flights on Sept. 1, 2025, and adding a second daily JFK frequency from Nov. 30, 2025, through Jan. 19, 2026, to meet winter demand.

What's next:

